Sesan Laoye

A Cultural Ambassador and Chief Executive officer of Asa Day Worldwide, Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye, has said that there is need to promote cultural education to sustain Nigeria’s economy and create an atmosphere for peaceful co-existence in the country.

Oyatoye made the suggestion in a statement on Monday, said cultural education cannot be ruled out, if Nigeria and the world at large, want to achieve peace, as according to him, the promotion of culture could be used to empower the youths .

He said it is for this reason that Asa Worldwide in conjunction with the Oyo State Government is organising a One – Day festival tagged ‘ Asa Day 2021’ to promote Nigerian cultural heritage.

He said the event will hold in Ibadan on Friday, May 21, 2021 and will have as its theme : “Let’s use our cultural heritage to revive our economy”.

Oyaniyi said the maiden edition of the festival was held in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and had in attendance, Nigeria’s first class monarchs, cultural ambassadors; Yoruba actors and actresses as well as Representatives of Canadian Government.

According to him, the festival is aimed at bringing international outlook to Yoruba heritage, promote Yoruba culture to attract more investors and encourage tourism to give recognition to Africa heritage.

“The festival is also aimed at promoting the establishment of cultural institution and Yoruba Cultural Museum in Manitoba, Canada,” he said.

“2021 Asa Day will feature Lecture and Symposium by Prof. Adedotun Ogundeji, Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan; Empowerment of Youths; Cultural, fashion and language display.

” It will also feature awards to major players and promoters of Yoruba culture.

” Oyo State Governor , Engr. Seyi Makinde will deliver a keynote address. Other speakers at the event include the Minister of Information, Tourism and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed ; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi ; the Olubadan of Ibadan land , Oba Saliu Adetunji , Aje Ogungunniso 11; the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land , Iba Gani Adams; Olori Francis Meshionye, Olori Oluwo ROF Worldwide and the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin,” Oyaniyi explained.