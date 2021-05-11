Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured that the Federal Government is quite capable of crushing terrorists and sundry bandits wreaking havoc in different parts of the country, and is therefore not overwhelmed as being suggested.

The minister who spoke at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, while admitting the enormity of the security challenges confronting the country, insisted that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and its security agencies have what it takes to crush non state actors.

“It is no longer news that our dear nation is facing security challenges. However, I have read comments saying the Federal Government is overwhelmed and doesn’t have a clue as to how to tackle the challenges,” Mohammed said.

“Some have even gone as far as suggesting a truncation of the democratic order, a clearly treasonable stance.

“Well, I am here today to assure all Nigerians that while the government acknowledges the security challenges we face at this time, from terrorism to kidnaping, banditry and farmer-herder conflict, it is definitely not overwhelmed and indeed it has the wherewithal, as you will see in the days ahead, to confront the challenges headlong and restore law and order, peace and security.”