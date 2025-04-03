CSOs petition LPDC, seek sanctions against Akpabio, Imasuen over Natasha’s suspension

A coalition of civil society organisations has voiced concern over allegations of misconduct against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Neda Imasuen, as well as allegations of intimidation against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan after she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

The statement, obtained by Business Hallmark, was signed by the Citizens Gavel Foundation for Social Justice, EiE Nigeria, Advocates for the Promotion of Digital Rights and Civic Interactions Initiative, TAP Initiative, Global Rights Advocates for Sustainable Justice, and the Open Society on Justice Reform Project.

“We, the undersigned organisations, raise serious concerns over the allegations of misconduct levelled against Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, President of the Nigerian Senate, and Senator Neda Bernards Imasuen, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics,” the organisations said.

“These allegations, formally submitted in a petition to the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), strike at the core of Nigeria’s legal profession, the rule of law, and democratic integrity.”

The organisations implored the NBA, LPDC, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria to investigate the allegations to ensure justice is served.

“We call on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the LPDC, and all relevant authorities to immediately investigate these serious claims and ensure that justice is served.”

It stressed that Senator Akpabio and Senator Imasuen, both legal practitioners, are expected to uphold the highest ethical standards.

“Both Senator Akpabio and Senator Imasuen are legal practitioners duly called to the Nigerian Bar and are expected to adhere to the highest ethical standards. The Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners (RPC) 2023, particularly Rule 1, mandate lawyers to uphold the rule of law, foster justice, and maintain high professional conduct,” they said.

However, the organisations noted that both senators’ recent actions violate these core principles.

The organisations proceeded to list allegations against Senator Akpabio. Some of the allegations include:

“In February 2025, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted a petition to the Senate alleging sexual harassment by Senator Akpabio. Rather than stepping aside for a fair investigation, he has refused to recuse himself, contradicting fundamental legal principles.”

It was noted that this was not the first time Senator Akpabio had faced such allegations.

“In 2020, Joy Nunieh, former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), also accused him of sexual harassment. His refusal to engage in transparent investigations raises serious ethical concerns.

“His role in orchestrating the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, despite judicial precedents nullifying similar legislative suspensions, is a clear abuse of power and undermines Nigeria’s constitutional democracy,” the statement read.

Senator Imasuen was also deemed unfit for the role of Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics due to his history of disbarment in New York, USA.

“In May 2010, Senator Imasuen was permanently disbarred in New York, USA, after being found guilty of fraud and professional misconduct. Reports indicate he took substantial fees from a client, failed to provide legal representation, and absconded with the funds, leading to his disbarment by the Grievance Committee for the Second, Eleventh, and Thirteenth Judicial Districts,” the organisations said.

“Despite this serious ethical breach, he now chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, a position he is grossly unfit to hold.”

They warned that his “recommendation for the unconstitutional suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan further highlights his disregard for ethical governance.”

The group warned that failure to hold these senators accountable erodes public trust in Nigeria’s institutions and damages the nation’s global reputation.

“Their actions reflect a broader culture of impunity, where those meant to uphold justice instead subvert it for personal and political gains,” they said.

It was observed that international media, including The Economist, have already highlighted these troubling developments, “further tarnishing Nigeria’s democratic credentials.”

“Nigeria’s democracy cannot be hijacked by individuals who flout their professional and constitutional obligations. We demand urgent intervention from all relevant stakeholders to restore credibility to the legal profession and governance structures. The NBA, LPDC, and National Assembly must act now to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” they said.

They sought that the NBA investigate “these violations and refer both senators to the LPDC for disciplinary action, including possible disbarment.”

They further implored the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) to conduct a thorough, independent investigation, “ensuring appropriate sanctions where necessary.”