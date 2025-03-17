CSCS to host  AMEDA Conference 2025 in Lagos 

The Central Securities Clearing System PLC (CSCS) says it is proud to announce that it will be hosting the Africa and Middle East Depositories Association (AMEDA) Annual Conference.

The highly anticipated event will hold from April 23 to 25, 2025, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.

Themed “Shaping the Future: Financial Markets & Infrastructures as Catalysts for Transforming Economies,” the conference will convene key financial market stakeholders, industry leaders, and policymakers from across Africa and the Middle East to discuss the evolving landscape of financial markets infrastructure and its role in economic transformation, according to a statement from the organisers.

The AMEDA Conference has long been recognized as a premier platform for fostering collaboration among Central Securities Depositories and Clearing Houses in the region. This year’s edition, hosted by CSCS, promises to deliver insightful discussions on emerging technologies, regulatory advancements, and innovative market solutions that will drive the future of financial markets.

Abdulla Jaffar Abdin, the President of AMEDA, noted “The AMEDA Conference has always been a cornerstone for industry knowledge-sharing and fostering cooperation among market infrastructure providers. As we gather in Lagos, we look forward to engaging in productive discussions that will not only shape the future of our industry but also strengthen the financial ecosystems in our respective regions.”

As one of the leading capital market infrastructure providers in Africa, CSCS remains committed to enhancing market efficiency, security, and innovation. Since joining AMEDA, CSCS has played a crucial role in advocating for best practices and driving collaboration across financial markets in Africa and the Middle East.

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CSCS, who also serves as the Vice President of AMEDA, emphasized the importance of the conference in fostering innovation and market resilience. “It is a great honour for CSCS to host the AMEDA Conference 2025 in Lagos. The financial markets in Africa and the Middle East are undergoing rapid transformation, and this event provides a critical platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and chart a course for the future. At CSCS, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive sustainable growth, and we are excited to welcome industry leaders from across the region to Nigeria for this landmark event.”

Participants at the AMEDA Conference 2025 can expect a dynamic agenda featuring high-level panel discussions, keynote addresses, and networking sessions designed to foster meaningful engagements. Key focus areas will include regulatory developments, advancements in financial market infrastructure, and the role of emerging technologies in enhancing efficiency and security within the sector.

With a reputation for excellence in market infrastructure, CSCS is committed to delivering a world-class experience for all attendees. The conference will serve as a catalyst for strategic partnerships, thought leadership, and actionable insights that will drive market development across Africa and the Middle East.

As the financial world continues to evolve, the AMEDA Conference 2025 presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders to align on key priorities and build resilient, technology-driven financial markets. CSCS and AMEDA invite market participants, policymakers, and financial service providers to mark their calendars and prepare for an engaging and impactful conference in Lagos.

For further details, please visit the official AMEDA website https://www.cscs.ng/ameda-conference-2025/