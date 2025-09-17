Connect with us

Business

CSCS records N2.11trn transactions in four months, set to roll out T+2 settlement cycle
Advertisement

Business

Nigeria to power 4,000km high-speed rail with natural gas, says minister

Business

AfDB commits $400,000 to boost Ethiopia’s capital market disclosure and product innovation

Business

UK inflation stays stuck at 3.8%, limiting Bank of England’s scope for cuts

Business

After quitting Nigeria, GSK shifts focus with $30bn U.S. investment during Trump visit

Business

12 banks scale recapitalisation hurdle ahead of March 31 deadline

Education in Nigeria

Soldiers deployed at Bida Polytechnic as lecturers move to disrupt exam

Business

Dangote refinery breaks into US market with $18bn fuel exports as global traders snap cargoes

Business

Nigeria secures $18bn oil, gas projects as upstream reforms spur investor confidence

Business

BOAD joins global alliance against hunger and poverty

Business

CSCS records N2.11trn transactions in four months, set to roll out T+2 settlement cycle

Published

1 hour ago

on

CSCS records N2.11trn transactions in four months, set to roll out T+2 settlement cycle

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has reported securities transactions worth N2.11 trillion between May and August 2025, marking a 138.4 per cent jump from the N885.93 billion recorded in the same period last year.

According to data released by the clearing house, the four-month activity covered 95.66 billion units of securities across 2.06 million deals, compared to 67.68 billion units executed in 770,217 deals during the same period in 2024.

Monthly breakdown of the transactions showed N362.34 billion in May, N393.65 billion in June, N910.31 billion in July, and N446.08 billion in August. Deal counts rose steadily from 378,967 in May to 664,802 in August. In contrast, corresponding figures for 2024 were N189.38 billion in May, N233.24 billion in June, N259.19 billion in July, and N204.11 billion in August.

The securities volumes settled this year stood at 9.28 billion units in May, 27.57 billion in June, 14.52 billion in July, and 16.31 billion in August. These figures far outpaced the previous year’s volumes, which averaged below 20 billion units monthly.

Meanwhile, CSCS is set to implement a T+2 settlement cycle on November 28, 2025, with strong backing from capital market regulators and stakeholders. The new cycle, which shortens settlement to two business days after a trade, is expected to boost efficiency, reduce counterparty risk, and align Nigeria’s capital market with global standards practised in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Switzerland.

Beyond settlement reforms, the clearing house has rolled out new digital solutions to strengthen market operations. These include RegConnect Version 2, an upgraded web-based platform for Registrars, and the Custodian Portal, launched in July, to improve operational efficiency and digital access for custodians.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (177) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (387) Alex Otti (590) Aliko Dangote (112) Atiku Abubakar (335) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (965) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (294) Olusegun Obasanjo (134) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (655) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (101) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement