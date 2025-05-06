Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) has announced the launch of *7270#, a new Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code service set to go live on May 8, 2025. Designed to enhance ease of access to investment services, the initiative leverages the MTN Nigeria network to provide convenient, real-time access to key investment information for users.

According to CSCS, the new service is part of its broader commitment to leveraging innovation to democratize information access in the Nigerian capital market. As the country’s central securities depository, CSCS is focused on improving investor experience and market transparency.

With the *7270# USSD code, users can now access vital investment data directly from their mobile phones—without the need for internet access or specialized platforms. The service allows investors to retrieve their Clearing House Number (CHN), check Direct Cash Settlement (DCS) status, view stock positions, confirm account balances, and verify account status, all via a few simple mobile inputs.

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director and CEO of CSCS, described the launch as a milestone in the drive for financial inclusion. “We are excited to introduce the *7270# USSD code service, a significant step in using mobile technology to democratize access to account and portfolio information,” he said. “This empowers every investor—regardless of location or resources—to stay informed and make better financial decisions.”

Jalo-Waziri also highlighted the role of MTN Nigeria in making the service possible. “Our partnership with MTN Nigeria reflects a joint commitment to financial empowerment. By using MTN’s extensive network, we can deliver vital market data to investors nationwide, fostering a more inclusive investment culture.”

Initially, the USSD service will be available to MTN subscribers only, with plans to expand to other networks soon. CSCS emphasized that the platform offers a secure, user-friendly way for retail investors to stay connected to the market.

Aisha Umar Mumuni, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, added, “This collaboration underscores MTN’s goal of simplifying complex processes through mobile technology. By bringing investment information closer to users, we’re helping to boost investor confidence and promote market engagement.”

The new service is part of CSCS’s ongoing digital transformation strategy, which includes a suite of tech-enabled tools for investors—from web portals and mobile apps to chatbot and data platforms.