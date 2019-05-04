Crown Flour Mills sets to acquire Dangote Flour

Mr Anurag Shukla, the Managing Director, Crown Flour Mills Ltd. says the proposed acquisition of Dangote Flour by Crown Flour Mills will ensure a wider range of products to their customers.

Shukla said this at the 2019 Customer’s Forum and Gala Night organised by Crown flour Mills Ltd in Abuja.

“We are going to provide all the support to ensure that our customers grow as our production is increasing, we expect that the incomes of our customers will continue to grow also.

“Today is to celebrate and appreciate our customers, to discuss with each other, listen to their challenges and look for solutions to the problems.

“It is also an opportunity to also tell them about some of the new things happening in the company.”

According to him, Flour business is capable of providing yearly maximum employment through its value chain.

“We produce for Nigerians and sell to Nigerians and our staff strength which ranges from our company workers to our transporters who take our products to the sellers and the bakers and so on, the value chain is incredible.”

He added that Nigeria had enough economic potential to feed its citizens. and called on more investor in to the country.

“Investors should not be afraid to invest in Nigeria as this is where the action is with about 200 million people. There is just so much business potential really,” he said.

Bolaji Anifowose, the Vice President, Commercial, Crown Flour Mills in his opening remarks appreciated the customers in attendance for their loyalty over the years.

“There is the need for us to support our dealers in different capacities, not just based on volumes like in previous years but also on loyalty.”

He said that Crown Flour was a complete customer-centric compliance company and would therefore, support their customers individually to ensure that they keep growing more than their competitors.

“We would be launching a loyalty membership club across regions very soon for our customers and will be giving out gifts that will enhance their business.”

Ishaq Abdulraheem, a Customer and the Chairman, Abuja Chapter of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, described the marketing strategy of the company as excellent.

“They have a unique way of marketing which I love, they promote their products by inviting customers and potential customers and introducing them to their new products one on one.

“Their marketing strategy is excellent and people will buy their products because of their style of marketing.”

Abdulraheem said that Nigeria was gradually becoming a productive society and no longer a solely importation or consuming country.

“We are no longer a consuming society, before we imported virtually everything we eat, almost 95 per cent of the rice we consume. but today we produce more rice than we can even consume.”

He, however, advised other companies and individuals to emulate Crown Flour Mills in their doggedness and in the sustainance of businesses and job creation.

“I read Mechanical Engineering but after graduation, I couldn’t find any job so I gradually went into bakery and today, I am much better for it, and I have employees that I pay,’’ he said. (NAN)