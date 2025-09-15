Connect with us

Business

Niger Food, Dangote, Africa Rice partnership to create 500,000 jobs in Nigeria – Adigun
Advertisement

Business

Abia govt compensates 3,500 landowners for airport project, assures others of payment

Business

Nigeria records fifth month of easing inflation as rate drops to 20.1% in August

Education in Nigeria

Babcock University rejects ‘false, malicious’ report on vice-chancellor succession

Business

China slowdown worsens as August data miss forecasts, real estate slump deepens

Business

Nigeria's crude output drops to 5-month low as petroleum products import bill swells to N4trn in six months

Business

Tinubu moves to amend PIA: Finance ministry to take control of NNPCL, NUPRC named new concessionaire

Business

FG insists on CBT for all exams over rejection of certificates abroad

Business

Dangote, marketers fight for control of downstream petroleum sector 

Business

Infrastructure Push: UBA commits KES 20.5bn during GMD’s visit to President Ruto

Business

Niger Food, Dangote, Africa Rice partnership to create 500,000 jobs in Nigeria – Adigun

Published

6 hours ago

on

Niger Food, Dangote, Africa Rice partnership to create 500,000 jobs in Nigeria – Adigun

The Chairman of Niger Food, Engr. Sammy Adigun, has announced that the company’s newly finalised partnership with the Dangote Group and Africa Rice will create no fewer than 500,000 jobs for Nigerians through massive rice production.

Adigun disclosed this at the weekend while briefing journalists on the outcome of Niger Food’s meeting with Dangote Group. He said the collaboration is aimed at meeting Nigeria’s rice demand with high-quality local products, superior to imported varieties currently dominating the market.

“With the structures we are putting in place, rice production under this partnership will be massive. Our discussions with Alhaji Aliko Dangote on producing quality rice for Nigerians were very successful,” Adigun stated.

He explained that Niger Food alone is projected to produce over 10 million tonnes of rice annually, cultivated across 500,000 hectares of land. This, he stressed, would directly create more than 500,000 jobs.

“Rice is more than just a crop; it is a lifeline for millions of Nigerians. Any new policy must therefore balance the needs of farmers, consumers, and the state. Our detailed strategy is already being worked out to ensure healthy and abundant rice production for Nigerians,” he said.

Adigun further noted that the partnership is critical, given rice’s role as a staple in virtually every Nigerian household.

Delegations from all three organisations were present at the meeting. The Dangote Group team included Aliko Dangote, Thabo Manneh, and Dan Kunle; Niger Food was represented by Sammy Adigun, Bashir Tanko, and Pieter Merve. Africa Rice’s delegation comprised Dr Baboucarr Manneh (Director-General), Dr Samuel Bruce-Oliver, Dr Marcel Nwalozie, Dr Sali Ndindeng, Mr Aly Adam’s Diomande, Dr Thomas Awio, Dr Francis Nwilene, and Hon. Munir Babba Danagundi.

According to Adigun, the delegations are already perfecting strategies to achieve rice self-sufficiency in Nigeria.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (177) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (387) Alex Otti (590) Aliko Dangote (112) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (964) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (294) Olusegun Obasanjo (134) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (655) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (101) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement