Niger Food, Dangote, Africa Rice partnership to create 500,000 jobs in Nigeria – Adigun

The Chairman of Niger Food, Engr. Sammy Adigun, has announced that the company’s newly finalised partnership with the Dangote Group and Africa Rice will create no fewer than 500,000 jobs for Nigerians through massive rice production.

Adigun disclosed this at the weekend while briefing journalists on the outcome of Niger Food’s meeting with Dangote Group. He said the collaboration is aimed at meeting Nigeria’s rice demand with high-quality local products, superior to imported varieties currently dominating the market.

“With the structures we are putting in place, rice production under this partnership will be massive. Our discussions with Alhaji Aliko Dangote on producing quality rice for Nigerians were very successful,” Adigun stated.

He explained that Niger Food alone is projected to produce over 10 million tonnes of rice annually, cultivated across 500,000 hectares of land. This, he stressed, would directly create more than 500,000 jobs.

“Rice is more than just a crop; it is a lifeline for millions of Nigerians. Any new policy must therefore balance the needs of farmers, consumers, and the state. Our detailed strategy is already being worked out to ensure healthy and abundant rice production for Nigerians,” he said.

Adigun further noted that the partnership is critical, given rice’s role as a staple in virtually every Nigerian household.

Delegations from all three organisations were present at the meeting. The Dangote Group team included Aliko Dangote, Thabo Manneh, and Dan Kunle; Niger Food was represented by Sammy Adigun, Bashir Tanko, and Pieter Merve. Africa Rice’s delegation comprised Dr Baboucarr Manneh (Director-General), Dr Samuel Bruce-Oliver, Dr Marcel Nwalozie, Dr Sali Ndindeng, Mr Aly Adam’s Diomande, Dr Thomas Awio, Dr Francis Nwilene, and Hon. Munir Babba Danagundi.

According to Adigun, the delegations are already perfecting strategies to achieve rice self-sufficiency in Nigeria.