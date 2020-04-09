The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the discharge of seven more COVID-19 patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

This brings the number of patients discharged in Lagos to 39.

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said, “Good people of Lagos, I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged 7 more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Health Commissioner, Others Commission 110 Bed Spaces

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of #COVID19 in different communities across the State known as *Active Case Search*. These officials can be identified with a #COVID19 outbreak response tag or a letter from the LGA.

“I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this #COVID19 pandemic quickly.

“Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will be victorious. Thank you”

The discharged patients include one female and six males; three of the male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian. (Channels TV)