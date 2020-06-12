Adebayo Obajemu

Business Hallmark gathered that 53 per cent of the N21billion ($58million) earmarked in kind as medical intervention by the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry to combat COVID-19 and improve on healthcare delivery in the country has been allotted for the construction of medical infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Ground-breaking ceremonies for the construction of 200-bed Infectious Diseases Hospitals with in-situ laboratory had already been held in Bayelsa, Borno and Katsina States with that of the other locations to follow suit.

A recent report of the group’s delivery schedule indicated that other medical consumables and logistic support have been delivered to 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while end of June 2020 is set for states yet to receive.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, who leads the intervention group, said 14 medical centres in total and two Intensive Care Unit (ICU) expansion and upgrade would be delivered across the federation as part of the intervention initiative.

The group’s Governance Committee comprising Managing Directors of oil companies and other Industry players, headed by the NNPC GMD, has also allocated 26 per cent of the intervention funding to the deployment of logistics and in-patient support systems and 21 per cent of the sum to provision of medical consumables across the Country.

All the initiatives by the respective stakeholders form part of their usual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme/commitments.

The report said medical consumables comprising respirators, protective suites and test kids as well as logistics and in-patient support systems among which are ambulances, ventilators and beddings and laboratory equipment have been delivered to 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

States that have received medical consumables as well as logistics and in-patient support systems are: Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Jigawa, Kwara, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Sokoto, Plateau and Rivers State as well as the FCT.

Intervention is provided in kind by donors using internal transparent procurement processes driven with a clear governance structure of the various coalescing companies involved in the initiative, a release by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said.

The Oil Industry Intervention group is made up of the NNPC, Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers (DPPMA), Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG).

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry under the leadership of the NNPC has embarked on an Industry-wide collaborative intervention in recognition of the ravaging impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the critical sectors of the national economy.

The initiative is to support the ongoing Federal Government’s efforts and in collaboration with the Presidential Task Force and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the pandemic