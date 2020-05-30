By Sunday Oguntuyi ,Osogbo

To compliment the effort of Osun state government in averting the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic, the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji on Friday distributed 1,000 pieces of hand Sanitizers and 1,500 facemasks to residents of Irewole local government area of the state.

The gesture which is aimed at complementing the efforts of the Adegboyega Oyetola administration in the fight against the novel Coronavirus where distributed round major streets and adjourning towns of Ikire, Apomu and others.

Beneficiaries of the safety materials who expressed delight after receiving the items commended the sensitive spirit of the commissioner to the plight of the down trodden in the society, most of whom they said find it hard to lay their hands on the protective items.

They said the hand Sanitizers and facemasks will go a long way in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in Irewole local government and the state in general.

Speaking on the reason for the gesture, Oyebamiji explained that the move is aimed at complementing the efforts of Governor Oyetola in the fight against the virus which is ravaging the entire world.

He stressed that the reality around is that many people still can’t afford the safety materials, hence the need for well meaning individuals in the society to assist government in whatever form to halt the spread of Covid-19.

He said, “As cheap as the facemask is to some people, it will be wrong to think that it is everybody that can afford it without even talking about the hand sanitizer. We need to realize that some people still can’t afford these simple protective materials.

“The onus is on all of us to assist the Governor in whatever way we can, all hands must be on deck to fight this common enemy of the human race. As our people are getting the protective materials, I am sure they will be encouraged to use them.

“The distribution of these items is another way of telling them that the virus is real and need to protect themselves against it”.

Speaking on the need for residents to adhere to all safety guidelines rolled out by government in the fight against the virus, Oyebamiji said it is still very important for the people to continue to maintain social distance and be ready to assist government to curb the spread.

“I want to urge residents of the state to further assist government in this fight against our common enemy, we need to continue to maintain social distance and maintain good personal hygiene at all times”. Oyebamiji stressed.

The distribution of the items was supervised by Comrade Adebisi Oyegbade, the State Coordinator, Team Support Gboyega(TSG) and Comrade Opeyemi Tiamiyu, Coordinator, Ilerioluwa group in Irewole local government.