By OBINNA EZUGWU

The number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria risen to 97, even as Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced the latest figures on Saturday evening.

“Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 2 in FCT, 4 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Osun State,” the NCDC said.

“As at 10:40 pm 28th March there are 97 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

Meanwhile the Centre said has expanded testing centres to six from three.

“We have expanded the number of labs with the capacity to test for #COVID19 to 6 with the inclusion of the Virology Laboratory of University College Hospital, Ibadan

“Tomorrow, we will be in Abakaliki to set up another lab as we quickly ramp up #COVID19 testing capacity in Nigeria.”