The Niger State Government has directed civil servants in the state to stay at home from Monday 21st December, 2020 following new surge in Coronavirus cases in the country.

This is according to a circular from the Office of the Head of Service, with circular number NG/STA/2/vOL.1/292, dated 17th December, 2020, addressed to all heads of parastatals, ministries and agencies and other government officials in the state.

The circular, which was signed by the head of service, Hajia Salamatu Abubakar, was titled “stay free from 2nd wave of Coronavirus pandemic.”

The circular read in part: “I write to inform you that in view of the 2nd wave of coronavirus pandemic being experienced in the country, His Excellency, Alhaji (DR) Abubakar Sani Bello, Executive Governor of Niger State, has approved for all workers in Niger State to stay at home with effect from Monday, 21 December, 2020 until further notice, except for Officers on essential services.”

The comes amid rising cases of the virus in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported 930 new cases on Wednesday, up from 758 reported on Wednesday.