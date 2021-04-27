By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

A Conglomerate and leading energy provider, Mikano International Limited, has commended the Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration for responding proactively in curbing the spread of ravaging Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The Chairman of the company, Mr Mofid Karameh, made the commendation while presenting 50,000 pieces of Non-surgical disposable face masks to Osun State Government on Tuesday.

Karameh, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Mr Salako Nurudeen, said the gesture was to support the State Government in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic, lauding the dynamic leadership provided by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, in the quest of flattening the curve of the virus.

He said, “We want to commend you for your efforts in the fight against Covid-19 in the state since the outbreak of the virus, you have shown leadership beyond doubt and the result of your efforts is noticeable by all”.

Karameh, added that the donation was in line with the company’s tradition of giving back to the society as part of its corporate social responsibility, as being done in all the 36 states of the federation.

The Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, while receiving the donation on behalf of the Governor appreciated the company for displaying high sense of commitment and responsibility as a corporate entity.

He, opined that the government in the state of Osun would remain grateful to Mikano International Limited, as he acknowledged the earlier donation by the company of a power generating set to one of the isolation centres in the state.

“As a state, we really appreciate you for continually supporting us in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic; we also acknowledge your earlier donation of power generating set to our isolation centre at Mercy Land Hospital.

“This is a manifestation of high sense of commitment and responsibility on your part as a company, by giving back to the society”, Alabi resorted.

In her remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on School Feeding Programme, Mrs Folake Olaniyan, who facilitated the gesture said the state would continue to look forward in collaborating and partnering the company for mutual benefit.