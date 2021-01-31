OBINNA EZUGWU

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended the work from home directive to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, 1st February to Friday, 26th February, 2021.

A statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola noted with concern that pockets of Coronavirus infections had been observed among Public Servants in the State.

Muri-Okunola stated also that the directive is in line with the Presidential Order on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations which states inter alia that “At all gatherings, a physical distance of at least two metres shall be maintained at all times between persons” and that “no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space

While advising staff to stay safe by observing all COVID-19 protocols such as the use of face masks, physical distancing and regular washing of hands with soap and water as well as the use of hand sanitisers, Muri-Okunola reiterated that the directive excludes Essential Duty Staff, First Responders, as well as Officers saddled with assignments in the weekly Duty Rosters of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

The Head of Service enjoined all Accounting Officers are to ensure strict adherence to all directives aimed at guaranteeing physical distancing in the workplace