Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that purveyors of fake news would be apprehended and sanctioned.

Mohammed this said while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that security agencies were working to apprehend those behind fake news, adding that such people would be punished according to the law.

The Minister said that no nation would sit akimbo while its citizenry peddles fake news, stressing that the Federal Government would not allow fake news to thrive.

According to him, we will go after the merchant of fake news; those behind such news will soon be unravelled. (VON)