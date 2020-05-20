By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital, Wednesday struck out a case against a social media commentator, Saheed Akinloye who was arraigned before the court for allegedly inciting members of the public against the state government.

Akinloye who is a member of Peoples Democratic Party was arrested by the police over his comment on his Facebook page where he claimed that the state government imported COVID-19 patients into the state to get funds from the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that the police prosecutor, John ldoko, had during Akinloye’s first arraignment on April 15, told the court that Akinloye’s post was with the intent to incite members of the public against the Osun State government.

He said the action of the accused person contravened the COVID-19 Laws of Osun State 2020 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 61 of the Criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

After the arraignment, the state Counsel, Dapo Adeniji, told the court that the state government was interested in the matter and thereafter applied to take over the case.

Adeniji’s first action after taking over the case was to oppose the bail application made for the accused person by his counsel, Bamidele Ajibade.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara said he was not satisfied with the facts to be considered whether to grant the bail or not.

Ayilara ordered for the filing of written application for bail.

However, after the intervention of the State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola who according to information had instructed the state Anthony General to discontinue the case and ordered for the release of Akinloye from police custody after he has been rejected from the Ilesa Correctional centre due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Saheed was eventually granted bail during the last adjustment.

When the case came up today, May 20, a legal representative from the Ministry of Justice, Barrister counsel, O. F. Akintayo informed the court about the decision of the ministry to discontinue with the case.

The defence Counsel , Barrister S.B Ajibade did not obeject the application of the Prosecuting counsel, while Magistrate Ayilara struck out the case.