The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are 9, 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on African continent with 466 deaths.

The UN’s health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Tuesday.

“There are over 9,600 cumulative cases reported in 52 countries on the African continent. Sao Tome and Principe confirmed its first four positive cases over the past 24 hours,” it said.

According to the agency, South Africa, Algeria and Cameroon have continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

“South Africa has 1,686 cases and 12 deaths, followed by Algeria 1,423 cases with 173 deaths and Cameroon has 650 confirmed cases with nine deaths.”

“The country with the lowest confirmed case is South Sudan which has reported only one case.

“The country reported its first case of COVID-19 on Sunday, making it the 51st of Africa’s 54 countries to have the disease.

“The second-lowest confirmed case of COVID-19 in Africa is Burundi, which has reported three confirmed cases.

“Three countries of Gambia, Malawi and Sao Tome have confirmed four cases each, making them 3rd in the category of countries with lowest cases ” the organisation stated.

The agency said that six new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Nigeria as at 9:30 p.m. on April 6 with two in Kwara, two in Edo, one in Rivers and one in the FCT.

“Out of the total number of 238 confirmed cases, 35 have been discharged with five deaths,” it added. (NAN)