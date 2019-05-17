Home Headlines Court validates Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio’s cross carpenting

Senator Saraki and Senator Akpabio, both failed to return to the Senate after decamping

A civil society organisation, Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) has lost its bid to force Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and former minority leader, Godswill Akpabio vacate their seats after switching parties last year.
A Federal High Court in Abuja struck out the case today on the grounds that LEDAP has no locus standi to initiate the suit.
Justice Okon Abang held that despite the plaintiff’s noble intention, his court lacked the jurisdiction to determine the merit of its claims in the case.
According to Abang, though LEDAP is a registered corporate body under the Company and Allied Matters Act, it does not have the right to sue on behalf of the public.

