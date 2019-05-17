Allegri to bid Juventus farewell at the end of the season

Manager Massimiliano Allegri will bid the Serie A champions Juventus farewell at the end of the season as the club has confirmed that his contract will not be renewed.

The 51-year-old Italian has won the league title in each of his five seasons since taking charge in 2014.

Juventus, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer for £99.2m, reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Coppa Italia this season.

They have two league games remaining this season, starting with Atalanta at home on Sunday.

Last week Allegri said he was “amused” at rumours suggesting he would leave Juventus, Serie A champions for the past eight seasons.

“I enjoy reading and hearing everything,” he said at the time.

“Next week I will meet with the president. We will be speaking in general terms, as we do every year. Before Ajax I told him I would stay.”

Allegri and club president Andrea Agnelli are set to speak at a news conference on Saturday.

Allegri’s final game will be at Sampdoria on 26 May.