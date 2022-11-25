Court sacks newly elected Osun State LG chairmen

A Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Friday, nullified the local government election conducted by the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC).

The election was conducted by the state Electorial body (OSSIEC) on the 15th October, weeks to the scheduled handover of power by Gboyega Oyetola, the state governor.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Ayo-Nathaniel Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo said the election was held in contravention of sections 29 & 32 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He declared the election null and void for not being conducted in consonance with the Electoral Act 2022.

The court also ordered the chairman and councilors elected into the local government across the state through the process to vacate office with immediate effect.

The People’s Democratic Party had approached the court, asking it to stop (OSSIEC) from going ahead with the planned polls.

Other respondents in the matter include INEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and its then chairman Adeboyega Famoodun.