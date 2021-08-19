A High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, has rejected a request by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to stop hearing a suit instituted against the Nigerian Government by Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, alias Sunday Igboho.

Igboho had filed a suit challenging the invasion of his house in Ibadan on July 1 by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Malami had in his motion on notice raised a preliminary objection against Igboho’s suit arguing that the Oyo State High Court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The Attorney-General was represented in the court on Wednesday by a team of 10 lawyers led by Abdulahi Abubakar. On the team were Adekola Olawoye and Oladipo Olasope.

Malami asked for an extension of time to enable him to file further processes in opposition to Igboho’s application but the motion was opposed by Igboho’s counsel, led by Chief Yomi Alliyu, who argued that time is of the essence.

Alliyu argued that the law stipulates that replies shall be given within five days, stressing that Malami had nowhere to hide because the case is about fundamental human rights.

He also pointed out that by filing the motion on notice, Malami had called for the discretion of the court.

He, therefore, urged Justice Ladiran Akintola to exercise discretion instead of granting Malami’s application.

Counsel for the second and third respondents (the DSS and the Director of DSS in Oyo State), T. A. Nurudeen, did not oppose the application.

After listening to both parties, Justice Akintola allowed Malami’s lawyers to move his application but awarded N50,000 cost against the Attorney-General.

He adjourned the hearing to August 30.