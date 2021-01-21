A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Engr. Francis Ori and Mr. Emeka Ogbu, to stop parading themselves as leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The order followed a motion filed by Hon. Fred Udeogu, Chief Christopher Lebara, among others, on December 1, 2020, seeking an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain the defendants, Nwebonyi, Ori and Ogbu from continuing to parade as state, local government and ward executives of the opposition party, pending the determination of the suit.

The plaintiffs also sought an injection restraining the Nigerian police force and the Independent National Electoral Commission from recognizing the defendants as officers of the party.

The presiding judge, Justice I. E. Ekwo, in her judgement, ordered the defendants from parading themselves as officers of the PDP.

The judge also ordered INEC and the police, fourth and fifth defendants respectively, to stop according Nwebonyi, Ori and Ogbu, 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, recognition as officers of the PDP.