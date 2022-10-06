Court nullifies APC candidate's primary election in Ogun

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, nullified the primary election that produced Hon Isiaq Akinlade as the APC candidate for Yewa South and Ipokia Federal Constituency of the state.

The presiding Justice O.O.Oguntoyinbo declared as “irregular, null and void” the nomination of Akinlade by the APC.

The Court held that Akinlade never paid for an expression of interest form, neither was he screened by the party within the time prescribed for the screening of national assembly aspirants.

The Court also ordered a fresh primary within 14 days to select and nominate candidates for the constituency.

It barred Akinlade from further participating in the ordered fresh primary election.

Recall that Akinlade had been in the house of representatives for three terms and was seeking election for the fourth term after his political ambition to go to the Senate was rejected by party hierarchy.

The suit was filed by an aggrieved aspirant and candidate; Chief Michael Adebayo Adeleke against three defendants – the APC, Isiaq Abiodun Akinlade and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).