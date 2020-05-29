By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated it’s candidate in 2018 gubernatorial election in the state Senator Ademola Adeleke on his acquittal of examination malpractice charges brought against him by the Inspector General of Police.

Justice Ekwoh Of Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday discharged and acquitted Senator Adeleke of the charges

Accepting the judicial ruling in statement issued and signed by Hon Sunday Bisi, its State Publicity Secretary, the PDP said Adeleke was victorious over “pedestrian gangsterism.”

The main opposition party congratulated Senator Adeleke, praising his “steadfastness in his long but sure footed pursuit of justice.”

The party described the case as one of several traps of distraction set before Senator Adeleke prior to 2018 governorship election in Osun State.

Describing the senator as a proverbial cat with nine lives, the PDP appealed to its a members in the state to close ranks at all levels and build on the joyous feat achieved by the immediate past Senator of Osun West Senatorial District to steady the ship of the party for the ultimate victory ahead.

The statement also appealed to Senator Adeleke “not to be discouraged in his efforts at exposing and defeating all forces of evil who out of collaborative greed, have resorted to mindless lies, wicked trickery and subterfuge to perpetuate their trade of looting the state to grand zero and subjecting the helpless populace to undue hardship, while reducing the state to a laughing stock amongst it’s peers in the country.”