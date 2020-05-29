By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Nigerians celebrate 21 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, foremost traditional ruler in Osun state, HRM Oba Hameed Adekunle Makama Oyelude Tegbosun iii. Olowu of Kuta has noted that the protection of life and property of the entire nation by the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has been the strength behinde the thriving of democracy in Nigeria in the last five years.

Oba Oyelude argued that five years of President Buhari’s leadership must commended for protecting the lives of Nigerians and the dedication of Nigerian military especially the Nigeria Army under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The monarch who said this in a press in a release issued and personally signed copies of which made available to.newsmen in Osogbo on Friday said, “It is a widely acknowledged fact that the Military with most demand and expectations on the Army protects Democracy all over the world and the Nigeria Army is not an exception.

According to him, “In the last five years, Nigeria Army has conducted and subject itself to the best practice standards, utmost professionalism and dedication to the protection of the sovereignty of our great nation from all form of aggression, domestic or foreign”

“During the period under review, the Nigeria Army has become motivated and highly innovative by embarking on the production of light tactical vehicles and other weapons at the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company (NAVMC) in order to assist in addressing internal security challenges, increased production of weapons with improved communal development efforts”

“This is reflected in its Human Rights posture as the institution has investigated personnel and meted out adequate punitive measures on those found wanting of rights violation and above all; resisted the urge to truncate democratic rule and process even when saboteurs were agitating for such” the release stated.

He said, “No doubt in the last five years the Nigeria Army has recorded gains in the conduct of its officers and men who have active and patriotic role in our electoral process, Yes while some may claim it is an aberration, this is what has given confidence to Nigerians to come out at any and every election cycle to give their mandate to people of their choice”

“As we celebrate twenty-one(21) of uninterrupted democratic rule, as well as the gains recorded in the last five(5) years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership it is noteworthy to highlight is scored card in the area of security which is one of it’s core deliverables and this has made possible by the loyalty and doggedness of the Nigeria Army under the able leadership of Major General Burutai, the Chief of Army Staff and other branches of our military and Service Chiefs” he concluded.