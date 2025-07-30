Coronation of Chief Livinus Okwara as Nnandigbo in Diaspora rescheduled to September 14

The anticipated coronation ceremony of Chief Livinus C. Okwara as Nnandigbo in the Diaspora, originally slated for Saturday, August 30, 2025, has been rescheduled, according to a statement issued by the organisers.

The ceremony, being organised by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State Chapter, will now take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Union Bank Training Stadium, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The event is expected to attract members of the Igbo community from Lagos, across Nigeria, and the diaspora, alongside dignitaries and friends of Ndigbo from all walks of life.

Chief Solomon Ogbonna, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos, will serve as the Chief Host for the occasion, which organisers say will be “historic, memorable, and hitch-free.”

Chief Okwara, who holds the traditional title of Nwachinyere Ndigbo, will be formally recognised for his contributions to the Igbo community abroad.

While no official reason was given for the change of date and venue, the organisers reassured the public of smooth logistics and a grand cultural display to mark the significant event.