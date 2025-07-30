Connect with us

Nation

Coronation of Chief Livinus Okwara as Nnandigbo in Diaspora rescheduled to September 14
Advertisement

Nation

Retired police officers live in humiliating conditions - IGP

Nation

130 policemen, scores of guards killed fighting banditry in Katsina

Nation

Residents celebrate over killing of 3 notorious bandits in Sokoto

Nation

Tinubu mourns Adamawa flood victims, orders urgent relief operations

Nation

NYSC releases 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 deployment list

Nation

Insecurity deepens in Imo as gunmen kill 27 in Ideato North attack

Nation

Building owned by APC chieftain collapses in Umuahia, family of seven escapes death

Cover Story Education Education in Nigeria Headline Headlines Home Nation Top Stories

LSFVCB partners PlotWeaver to unveil maiden Lagos Youths Storytelling competition

Nation

Gunmen attack Imo communities, kill 7

Nation

Coronation of Chief Livinus Okwara as Nnandigbo in Diaspora rescheduled to September 14

Published

5 hours ago

on

Coronation of Chief Livinus Okwara as Nnandigbo in Diaspora rescheduled to September 14

The anticipated coronation ceremony of Chief Livinus C. Okwara as Nnandigbo in the Diaspora, originally slated for Saturday, August 30, 2025, has been rescheduled, according to a statement issued by the organisers.

The ceremony, being organised by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State Chapter, will now take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Union Bank Training Stadium, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The event is expected to attract members of the Igbo community from Lagos, across Nigeria, and the diaspora, alongside dignitaries and friends of Ndigbo from all walks of life.

Chief Solomon Ogbonna, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos, will serve as the Chief Host for the occasion, which organisers say will be “historic, memorable, and hitch-free.”

Chief Okwara, who holds the traditional title of Nwachinyere Ndigbo, will be formally recognised for his contributions to the Igbo community abroad.

While no official reason was given for the change of date and venue, the organisers reassured the public of smooth logistics and a grand cultural display to mark the significant event.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *