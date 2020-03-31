The number of confirmed cases of Corona virus in Nigeria has risen to 135 after the Nigera Centre for Disease Control N(NCDC) announced four new cases on Tuesday.

Three were recorded in Osun State and one in Ogun State.

“As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with two deaths,” said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The pandemic has been recorded in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos State topped the chart of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria with 81 cases followed by the Federal Capital Territory Abuja with 25 cases.

Oyo State followed with eight cases including Governor Seyi Makinde, who tested positive for the virus on Monday.

With the four new cases announced on Tuesday, the number of cases in Osun State jumped from one to five while that of Ogun State increased from three to four.

Kaduna State has recorded three cases so far including Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Enugu, Edo and Bauchi States have two cases each including Governor Bala Mohammed while Ekiti, Rivers and Benue States have one confirmed case each.

The COVID-19 lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in Lagos, Ogun, and FCT takes effect today.

Buhari had said in a broadcast on Sunday that the lockdown would last 14 days and was part of measures to contain the spread of the virus which has infected over 700,000 people globally, killing over 35,000.