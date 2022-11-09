Bourse sheds N440bn, down by 1.82%

Adebayo Obajemu

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as The All Share Index dropped by 1.82% to close at 43,461.60 points from the previous close of 44,269.43 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 1.82% to close at N23.672 trillion from the previous close of N24.112 trillion, thereby shedding N440 billion.

An aggregate of 249.9 million units of shares were traded in 3,283 deals, valued at N2.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 12 equities emerged as gainers against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Unity Bank led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N0.44 from the previous close of 0.40.

THOMAS WYATT NIG. PLC and Jaiz Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.57% and 6.38% respectively.

Percentage Losers

GUINNESS led other price decliners as it shed 9.95% of its share price to close at N74.65 from the previous close of N82.90

CUSTODIAN, Dangote Cement and COURTVILLE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.32%, 8.33% and 8.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 128.7 million units of its shares in 142 deals, valued at N1 billion.

FBNH traded about 19 million units of its shares in 124 deals, valued at N192.8 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 17 million units of its shares in 63 deals, valued at N18 million.