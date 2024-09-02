Controversy trails govt’s new age policy for JAMB, WAEC, NECO candidates

The current administration has now acquired notoriety for controversial policies ranging from economic, political to purely educational. In its latest policy recently unveiled, individuals under the age of 18 are prohibited from taking part in the national examinations, such as JAMB, National Examinations Council and West African Examinations Council exams.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman made this known when he featured on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme penultimate Sunday night.

Mamman averred that the federal government had directed WAEC, which is responsible for the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and NECO, which oversees the Senior School Certificate Examination to enforce the 18-year age requirement for candidates wishing to take these exams.

According to Mamman, the policy was not new. He added that the age limit for candidates sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, still stands at 18 years.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is not a new policy; this is a policy that has been there for a long time,” Mamman stated.

“Even basically, if you compute the number of years pupils, and learners are supposed to be in school, the number you will end up with is 17 and a half – from early child care to primary school to junior secondary school and then senior secondary school. You will end up with 17 and a half by the time they are ready for admission.

“So, we are not coming up with a new policy, contrary to what some people are saying; we are just simply reminding people of what is existing. In any case, NECO and WAEC, henceforth, will not be allowing underage children to write their examinations. In other words, if somebody has not spent the requisite number of years in that particular level of study, WAEC and NECO will not allow them to write the examination.”

The minister went further to give a breakdown of the number of years pupils were expected to spend between child care and senior secondary school. According to him, early care is expected to last for the first five years. Pupils are expected to begin primary one at the age of six, spend six years in primary school and move to junior secondary school at the age of 12, spend three years, before moving to senior secondary school at the age of 15, then spend another three years before leaving for university at the age of 18.

Last month, Mamman, in a meeting with JAMB and other education stakeholders, insisted that the UTME should be set at 18 years.

Mamman stated, “JAMB is hereby notified that there is now a ban on underage students, those under the age of 18, from our tertiary institutions for the 2024 admissions… It doesn’t require a statement of the minister… we are only restating what is in the law.”

The decision has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation among parents and other stakeholders.

Many parents and stakeholders, who spoke with Business Hallmark have expressed mixed reactions over the new policy.

However, the policy has sparked criticisms, particularly from university stakeholders, as many of those categorised as underage candidates had already taken the UTME without anticipating the directive. This posed a threat to potential 16 and 17-year-olds, who had already passed the UTME and were seeking admission into universities.

Following the disapproval, the minister reversed the directive, allowing candidates from 16 years to be admitted into the university as it previously stood until 2025.

However, following Sunday’s pronouncement, Mamman insisted that there was no going back on the policy.

The minister said, “It is 18 (years). What we did at the meeting that we had with JAMB (in July) was to allow this year and for it to serve as a kind of notice for parents that this year, JAMB will admit students, who are below that age but from next year, JAMB is going to insist that anybody applying to go to university in Nigeria meets the required age, which is 18.”

Advertisement

But the Secretary-General, NUT, Dr. Mike Ene was widely quoted as saying that changes in society, like early enrollment in crèches due to economic pressures, made it unrealistic to restrict learning based on age.

“The only way this policy could work is if it’s implemented from the foundation. By that, I mean starting at the primary school level. In the past, before a child was allowed to start school, they had to pass a basic test — like reaching their hand over their head to touch the opposite ear. If they couldn’t, they were sent back home.

“However, things have changed. Nowadays, due to economic pressures, parents enroll their children in crèches early, which means both parents have to work,” he said..

“Teachers at these crèches begin to educate the children, and they start learning quickly. You can’t stop them from learning because the brain is structured to keep developing—once learning stops, the brain stagnates.”

“You also have to consider exceptional students. Some students are 16 years old in SS3. Is the minister taking these scenarios into account? What are these students supposed to do? Wait two more years? I see this as a policy that could lead to numerous legal challenges. The government needs to rethink this thoroughly. It is poorly conceived.”

Also speaking, National President, ASUP, (Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic) Mr. Shammah Kpanja, noted that the decision to allow students under 18 to sit for exams should depend on their abilities, saying that gifted students might not need to spend the full years in school.

He advised the government to focus on critical issues like providing functional equipment in schools, addressing infrastructure deficits, and improving teachers’ welfare, rather than on exam age restrictions.

Also, the Secretary-General, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, stated that the VCs would meet in September to take a stand on the policy.

“It has not been discussed by the committee. The committee will meet in September to have a conversation on it. For now, we do not have a position on the matter.”

He noted, “In my view, we’ve been operating the 6-3-3-4 system, which is tied to specific age brackets. When a child reaches a certain age, they are expected to be at a certain educational level. This policy has been part of the law for years, though it hasn’t been enforced. Why is it now, when someone attempts to enforce it, that it becomes a problem for Nigerians? Yes, there are exceptional children, but they can be enrolled in schools for gifted children once they demonstrate such abilities.”

On his part, WAEC Head of National Office, Dr. Amos Dagnut, emphasised that education in Nigeria was regulated by the government, adding that they had the right to enforce any policy they deemed fit.

He said, “If the government is regulating education, it is within their purview to do so. We at WAEC do not regulate or keep records of candidates’ ages, as these details are submitted to us by the schools.”

National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, maintained that ASUU had not yet discussed the matter, but stated on a personal note that children should follow the standard academic progression: six years in primary school, six years in secondary school, and then move on to university at the age of 18.

Osodeke questioned the rush to enter university, stating, “Why are we focusing on university at such a young age? How many years do you spend in the university? For most courses, it’s four years; for Medicine, it’s five. We can’t reduce these durations.

“They should allow the system to function as intended and give their children time to rest. Adulthood begins at 18, so why force a child to go to the university or rent an apartment at 15? We need to consider the well-being of these children.”

Adesanya Abiodun, proprietor of Success International School, Ota told this medium that the policy ‘’has implications for the future of brilliant students, who are below 18 years and wishing to write WASSCE and NECO. There’s what we call precocity, some young students, even some as young as 15 have powerful brains, and such child will have to wait for additional three years before sitting for WASSCE. We have seen a scholar, who became a professor at the age of 29 in the Western world. How did such a child attain that height? That means he or she wrote the entrance examination to the university earlier than 18.’’

Advertisement

Dr.Olufemi Omoyele of the Osun State University, Osogbo, told Business Hallmark that ‘’while it is easier to condemn the policy, we the teachers understand the reasoning behind it. In the 60s, 70s, and 80s, pupils, who wrote the examinations were of the 18-19 age bracket. These days, most of these students lack the emotional maturity to cope with the demands of tertiary education. It’s not a question of academic intelligence alone, they need to have emotional intelligence.’’

Ahmed Adamu, a psychologist weighed in on the matter. He told this medium that in knowledge acquisition, we have not only the academic aspect of cognition, there’s the emotional cognition, which has to be formed and mature, so when you bring a 16 years old into a university environment, while they may excel academically in some cases, but experience is mixed here; in terms of emotional level they are not yet ready.’’

Samuel Ayodele, a parent, said the policy has both advantages and disadvantages, saying the disadvantages outweigh the disadvantages. ‘’For me, it is a mixed reaction. I believe waiting to attain 18 years of age before writing WASCE, SSCE, and JAMB is good since the student will have matured, but then, there are cases, though exceptional, where some pupils below 18 show both intelligence and maturity of emotion to cope with higher education.’’

Some parents and other stakeholders have, however, expressed frustration and concern that the new regulation is unfair and disruptive, saying it will penalize students, who are ready to advance their education but may not fit the age criteria.

Ajayi Esan, a parent who resides in Ikotun area of Lagos said,

“The policy does not take into consideration the diverse educational needs and circumstances of students. “Restricting access based on age rather than readiness and performance could hinder the academic progress of many young Nigerians.”

News continues after this Advertisement