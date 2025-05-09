Codix Bio Pharmaceutical, a company specializing in the production of medication kits for diabetes, hypertension, and heart-related diseases, is set to launch in Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of Codix Bio Pharmaceutical Company, Mr. Sammy Ogunjimi, during a courtesy visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. He said the factory is located along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

Mr. Ogunjimi revealed that the company is in partnership with the World Health Organization on technology transfer to build capacity for manufacturing rapid diagnostic tests, starting with HIV and malaria. He noted that the company, which began operations in 2008, focuses on cardio-metabolic health, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

“When we came to Nigeria, we realized that the biggest issue is effective diagnosis. People are often not properly diagnosed, which may be due to lack of knowledge. In the few years we have been in Nigeria, we were the first to facilitate the guidelines for diagnosing diabetes, and that was in 2009.

“We have shifted our business model a bit from treatment to proper diagnosis, and people have started to recognize us because of the unique area we ventured into,” he said.

He added that 99 percent of test kits used in Africa are imported, emphasizing the need for African investors to begin local manufacturing of medical kits.

“The project to be commissioned on Friday falls within this scope, and it is the only one of its kind. We are receiving technology transfer from SG Biosensor. The products from this factory will not only serve Nigeria but all African countries. Bringing this product home is important to me,” he stated.

The CEO also announced plans to establish another contract manufacturing factory in Ogun State within the next 18 months. This facility will cater to importers of generic products and allow them to manufacture their brands locally.

He noted that the company has donated products to several primary healthcare centres across the state, adding that his decision to invest in Ogun was influenced by the state’s conducive business environment and the pro-business stance of the current administration.

“As a son of the soil from Sagamu, I tried to use my influence to ensure that these industries come to Ogun State,” he said.

In response, Governor Dapo Abiodun stressed the importance of investing in capacity building to match the pace of industrialization in the state and across the country.

“Ogun State is the education capital of Nigeria. We need to ensure we create courses that align with the investments coming into the state, so we are not producing graduates who do not fit market demands.

“I want to thank you for the capacity-building initiative with Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital. That is very commendable. We have also transformed our School of Nursing into a College of Nursing to address the shortage of nurses, many of whom are migrating abroad,” he said.

The governor pledged continued support for the healthcare sector, noting that his administration had repositioned the teaching hospital and renovated over 100 primary healthcare centres, with more than 70 more earmarked for rehabilitation.

“Our goal is to have 236 centres — one per ward — that are properly equipped and accessible. This will ensure people can move from primary to secondary and tertiary care under our hub-and-spoke model,” he explained.

Governor Abiodun emphasized collaboration with stakeholders to strengthen the health system and improve preparedness for public health challenges.

“We are proud to be part of this success. Your initiative will support Nigeria’s aim of producing 70 percent of its pharmaceutical equipment and drugs locally by 2030.

“I understand this will be the first large-scale RDT manufacturing plant in Nigeria and the second largest in sub-Saharan Africa. That is truly commendable,” he said.

He added that his administration is committed to supporting genuine investors, ensuring that infrastructure, schools, healthcare, and roads are in place to support economic growth under the ISEYA development agenda.