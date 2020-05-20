Adebayo Obajemu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced the election of Olatunde Amolegbe as its new President and Chairman of the Governing Council, succeeding the incumbent President, Adedapo Adekoje.

Amolegbe, an accomplished investment analyst, and a Fellow of the Institute was until his election, the First Vice President. Oluwole Adeosun, the Second Vice President, emerged as the First Vice President while Oluropo Dada, the Chief Executive Officer, Network Capital emerged as the new Second Vice President.

In a statement by the Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Adedeji Ajadi, the following members were re-elected to the Council: Garba Kurfi, Chiemeka Jude and Edoka Nkoli while Babarinde Sunday, Martins Olaolu and Momoh Mohammed were elected.

Adedapo Adekoje, who assumed office as the President in April 2018 in his valedictory speech expressed satisfaction that his administration was able to achieve landmark projects despite the inclement operating environment. He attributed this to divine intervention and unflinching support of every member of the Institute. He pledged to continue to support the Institute in whatever capacity and urged members to rally round the in-coming administration for sustainable achievements.