Adebayo Obajemu

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has elected Mr. Bayo Olugbemi as the 21st President of the institute, alongside other officers whose tenure would run from 2020 to 2022.

The announcement of Olugbemi’s emergence, along with other elected officers, was one of the highlights of the institute’s virtual Annual General Meeting on Saturday, where it reviewed the 2019 financial and operational reports.

The meeting, which was coordinated and chaired by the Dr Uche Olowu, who Olugbemi will succeed as president, had members participating from across the world.

Speaking on the 2019 operations, Olowu informed members that the institute had made noteworthy improvement as a reference point in the country and across the globe.

He said that all the CIBN subsidiaries from the Centre for Financial Studies to the Press were maintaining winning ways and would continue to experience improved performance.

In the area of capacity building, he said the Institute had reviewed the syllabus of flagship Associate of Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB) qualification in conjunction with a top consulting firm (PwC).

According to him, this is in a bid to keep the ACIB qualification relevant and ensure that the contents meet with global standard.

He said that the electronic library which consisted electronic books, journals and other resources provided round-the-clock information and had been acquired by the CIBN Library for easy access to its users.