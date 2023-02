C&I Leasing Plc in the Fourth Quarter of 2022 reported a turnover of N19.987 billion for the 12 months period. This is a marginal growth of 0.53% growth compared to N19.882 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 688.89% to N607.8 million from the Loss after tax of N103.2 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at 78 kobo.

At the share price of N3.3, the P/E ratio of C&I Leasing stands at 4.24x with earnings yield of 23.56%