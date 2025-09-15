Connect with us

Business

China slowdown worsens as August data miss forecasts, real estate slump deepens
Advertisement

Business

Abia govt compensates 3,500 landowners for airport project, assures others of payment

Business

Nigeria records fifth month of easing inflation as rate drops to 20.1% in August

Education in Nigeria

Babcock University rejects ‘false, malicious’ report on vice-chancellor succession

Business

Niger Food, Dangote, Africa Rice partnership to create 500,000 jobs in Nigeria – Adigun

Business

Nigeria's crude output drops to 5-month low as petroleum products import bill swells to N4trn in six months

Business

Tinubu moves to amend PIA: Finance ministry to take control of NNPCL, NUPRC named new concessionaire

Business

FG insists on CBT for all exams over rejection of certificates abroad

Business

Dangote, marketers fight for control of downstream petroleum sector 

Business

Infrastructure Push: UBA commits KES 20.5bn during GMD’s visit to President Ruto

Business

China slowdown worsens as August data miss forecasts, real estate slump deepens

Published

8 hours ago

on

China slowdown worsens as August data miss forecasts, real estate slump deepens

China’s economic slowdown sharpened in August as retail sales, industrial output and investment figures fell short of expectations, with the country’s prolonged property crisis dragging heavily on growth.

Retail sales rose just 3.4% from a year earlier, below the 3.9% forecast in a Reuters poll and down from July’s 3.7%, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday. Industrial output expanded 5.2%, easing from 5.7% in July and marking its weakest pace since August 2024, according to LSEG data.

Fixed-asset investment grew a meagre 0.5% in the January–August period, compared with 1.6% in the first seven months, far short of the 1.4% expected. Real estate investment plunged 12.9%, underscoring the depth of the sector’s downturn.

Manufacturing and utilities investment provided a partial cushion, rising 5.1% and 18.8% respectively, largely driven by state-owned enterprises. Private sector investment, however, contracted year-on-year. “Manufacturing growth remains modest and uneven,” said Yuhan Zhang of The Conference Board, noting that gains are mostly policy-driven in infrastructure, high-tech and industrial upgrades.

The urban jobless rate edged up to 5.3% from 5.2% in July, which the NBS linked to graduation season. The bureau warned that the economy still faces “multiple risks and challenges” from both domestic weakness and external uncertainties.

Consumption showed a mixed picture: rural sales climbed 4.6%, outpacing urban centres. Categories such as gold and jewellery (+16.8%), sports and entertainment goods (+16.9%), and furniture (+18.6%) surged, while petroleum, tobacco, and alcohol lagged. Service spending in travel and leisure also gained traction.

Inflation pressures remained subdued, with consumer prices falling 0.4% and producer prices stuck in deflation for a third straight year. NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui said inflation trends remain volatile amid yuan weakness and global commodity pressures.

Goldman Sachs economist Lisheng Wang warned consumption could slow “more meaningfully” from September as subsidies fade, urging “incremental and targeted easing” ahead.

Still, markets shrugged off the weak numbers: the CSI 300 index rose nearly 1% after the release, with investors already bracing for softer third-quarter growth. “The slowdown is not a surprise,” said Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management, adding Beijing may only consider a major stimulus if its 5% growth target is at risk.

Advertisement

...with additional reporting from CNBC 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (177) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (387) Alex Otti (590) Aliko Dangote (112) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (964) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (294) Olusegun Obasanjo (134) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (655) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (101) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement