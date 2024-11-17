Chidinma Onwe Adetshina, Nigeria’s representative at the 73rd Miss Universe Competition, has finished as the first runner-up at the pageant, as Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjr Theilvig, took the crown.

In the final moments of the event held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico early Sunday morning, Chidinma faced off with Victoria, but ultimately finished second best.

The competition, described as one of the most thrilling in recent years, celebrated the talents, intelligence, and elegance of women from around the globe.

In a post via Instagram, the organisers said, “The final two! Nigeria and Denmark, two incredible women, one unforgettable moment.”

Victoria ultimately won the crown taking over from Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, Chidinma’s exceptional performance and grace earned her widespread admiration from judges and audiences alike.

She had withdrawn from the Miss South Africa 2024, following controversies over her origin.

Chidinma was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father from Enugu State and a South African mother with Mozambique roots.

Many in South Africa insisted that she was not South African enough to represent the country, and the country’s home affairs accused her mother of identity theft.

Nevertheless, she went on to represent Taraba State and win the title of Miss Universe Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Mia le Roux, the eventual winner of the Miss South Africa pageant, withdrew from the Miss Universe contest over health concerns.

This is not the first time a Nigerian has achieved this feat.

On November 16, 2001, Nigeria’s Agbani Darego became the first Black African to win the coveted Miss World title at the age of 18.