Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund on Tuesday published its Fourth Quarter report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The financial institution reported a turnover of N22.1 billion for the 12 months period, up by 87.53% from N11.785 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 98% to N20.38 billion from N10.293 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N23.87.

Advertisement

At the share price of N114, the P.E ratio of the Company stands at 4.78x with earnings yield of 20.94%.

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF), a Chapel Hill Denham Investment Trust is the first listed infrastructure debt fund in Nigeria registered with and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, and listed on the NGX and the FMDQ Exchange, Lagos.

It is a closed ended investment trust which operates in the form of a company. NIDF offers the most attractive yield on the NGX and is renowned for paying quarterly distributions. Its objective is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve capital over the long-term by generating exposure to Naira-denominated infrastructure debt in Nigeria, which generates regular and predictable long-term cash flows.

Advertisement