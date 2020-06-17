Adebayo Obajemu

CHAMS PLC has disclosed date of its annual general meeting.

The company made the announcement to the public on Tuesday via the Nigerian Stock Exchange that its Thirty-Sixth Annual General Meeting of CHAMS PLC will hold on Thursday, 16thday of July, 2020 at the Function Room, Muson Center, 8/9 Marina Road, Onikan, Lagos at 10.00 a.m. prompt.

Agenda of the meeting includes the following;

To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st December 2019 and the Reports of

The Directors, Auditor and Audit Committee thereon;

To elect/re-elect Directors Election: Mr. Tomiwa Aladekomo is being proposed for election as Non-Executive Director. Re-election: In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, the Directors to retire by rotation are Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe who is over 70 years old, special notice to that effect having been received by the Company in accordance with Section 256 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Cap. C20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. The Directors being eligible offer themselves for re-election.

iii. Retirement: Mr. OlufemiWilliams is retiring as a Group Managing Director and Mrs. Olufunke Alomo Oluwa isretiring as an Executive Director.

To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.To elect Members of the Audit Committee.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following as ordinary resolution:

To fix the remuneration of the Directors.

CHAMS Plc. is Nigeria’s leading provider of integrated identity management and identity and payments transactional systems and solutions provider.

Over the last 3 decades, Chams has evolved from computer and hardware maintenance to providing enterprise technology solutions in the identity management and transaction payments space to public and private sector institutions