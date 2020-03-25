In response to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed its nonessential staff to work from home from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the apex bank in a release signed by Isaac Okorafor, Director, Corporate Communications, said it will be opened for business.

“Following the current impact of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) on the global economy coupled with efforts by the Nigerian Government, including partial lockdown in some States and at the Federal level, to check the spread of the virus in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to inform stakeholders and members of the Nigerian public that the Bank will remain open for business during this period,” he stated.

The CBN also directed all banks in the country to continue their routine operations, urging them to mechanism in place to ensure that their operations are uninterrupted.

“We have also directed all our staff to follow stipulated guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant health agencies of government to curb possible spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN, in line with its mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, will remain open for business during these trying times,” he added.