Adebayo Obajemu

The Central Bank of Nigeria will resume the sale of foreign exchange to the Bureau De Change segment of the foreign exchange market on September 7.

The CBN stated this in a circular entitled ‘Resumption of sales to Bureau De Change operators’, which was signed by the Director, Trade and Exchange Department, CBN, on Thursday.

The circular read, “As part of efforts to enhance accessibility to foreign exchange particularly to travellers following the announcement of limited resumption of international flights by the Honourable Minister of Aviation, commencing with Abuja and Lagos, the Central Bank of Nigeria hereby wishes to inform the general public that gradual sales of foreign exchange to licensed BDC operators will commence with effect from September 07, 2020.

“Consequently, purchase of foreign exchange by BDCs shall be on Mondays and Wednesdays in the first instance.

“The BDCs are to ensure that their accounts with the banks are duly funded with the equivalent naira proceeds on Fridays and Tuesdays accordingly