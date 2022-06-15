CBN establishes non-oil export optimisation framework

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has established a comprehensive Non-Oil Export Optimisation framework, which would be unveiled on June 16 at its first non-oil export summit.

Osita Nwanisobi, Director, CBN Corporate Communications Department, disclosed this in a statement.

The seminar, which is organized by the apex bank in partnership with the Bankers’ Committee as part of the Race to 200 Billion Dollars in Foreign Exchange (FX) Repatriation (RT200) program, he said, would focus on the present economic situation.

Nwanisobi said the summit will also focus on the determination to address the difficulties, as well as the development and strengthening of the non-oil export sector.

He said, “The one-day summit specifically seeks to identify challenges across the non-oil export value chain from the perspectives of all stakeholder groups as well as provide understanding of the current situation and the implications to Nigerian citizens and the economy as a basis for urgent action.”

He added that “other objectives of the summit include understanding trends and lessons from other countries including regional and global market outlook. Share best practices across the agriculture exporting value chain and guidance on how to obtain financial assistance and to identify opportunities for improving the performance and viability of non-oil exports.

“Ultimately, the CBN and its partners, through the summit, seek to launch the development of a comprehensive Non-Oil Export Optimisation framework.”

Nwanisobi, according to him, is to elicit voluntary commitments and activities to support the non-oil export revitalization strategy, as well as a keynote lecture by CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Expert presentations and panel discussions will also be held, according to him, to address the country’s current non-oil export sector condition and make recommendations.

“Participants at the summit will cut across stakeholders in the non-oil sector, including but not limited to the mineral resources, manufacturing and agricultural export sectors.

“Other expected stakeholders are; aggregators, storage, logistics and freight transport operators; exporters; road transport agencies; security agencies and government ministries at federal and state levels,” he said.