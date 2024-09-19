The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has constituted new board of directors for Polaris Bank.

The ten-man board announced by the apex bank is headed by Dr. Kassim Gidado. Other Non-Executive Directors include: Dr. Akwa Effiong Okon, Mallam Ambursa Abubakar Umar, Mrs. Ayaba M. Ayo-Joseph, Mrs. Giwa-Amu Subulade Ibironke and Dr. Onosode Christopher

Dr. Gidado, the new Board Chairman, is an academic with over 35 years of experience in the fields of Engineering, Project Management, and Strategic Development, he brings a wealth of expertise and a dynamic vision to the Bank’s Board. He has held prestigious roles, including Group Managing Director and Chief of Staff at MAG Group Limited, where he managed a diverse portfolio of companies across 35 countries. His extensive experience in public-private partnerships, and infrastructure development, among other strategic footprints, will be invaluable to the growth and development of Polaris Bank.

Over the years, he has advised governments and captains of industry on several strategic and policy issues in procurement, infrastructure development, and security. He recently championed the development of the North-East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP) for the North-East Development Commission. He produced the document that sets the Commission up in the mode for Readiness-for-Execution for the implementation of the NESDMP until the year 2030.

A community leader of repute, Dr. Gidado is the Wazirin Jam’are in Jam’are Local Government in Bauchi State. His extensive academic, public service, and professional background will provide invaluable leadership as he assumes the role of Board Chairman.

Dr. Akwa Effiong Okon who holds a doctorate in Law, has experience as a Special Assistant on Finance and later MD at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt and as a Non-Executive Director of FHA Mortgage Bank Limited in Abuja, where he represented the Federal Government’s interest. A Chartered Accountant, Dr. Akwa, is an accomplished professional with a rich educational background, including attending the Senior Executive Programme on Strategy, Leadership, and Transformation at the London Business School. He holds fellowships with both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). He is also a lawyer. His notable roles include serving as the Managing Director and CEO of Akwa Savings and Loans Limited from 2007 to 2013, where he successfully implemented turn-around strategies for the mortgage finance institution owned by the Government of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Mallam Ambursa Abubakar Umar is an expert in Enterprise Transformation and Development Finance with over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, including a distinguished tenure at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

With 12 years of consulting expertise, Mallam Ambursa is renowned for his strong risk management skills and extensive experience in product management across various areas including credit, liquidity, market risks, regulatory capital, and customer experience. His deep understanding and dedication to excellence, make him a valuable addition to Polaris Bank’s Board.

He holds a Master of Science in Banking & Finance from Bayero University, Kano, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Sokoto.

Mrs. Ayaba Ayo-Joseph has over three decades of experience in the banking industry. A member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), she brings to the Board as a Non-Executive Director a wealth of experience in Corporate Management, Business Development, and Strategy Execution.

Her track record includes serving as an Executive Director at Bank PHB, where she played a critical role and delivered transitional change between 2010 and 2011 following her appointment by the CBN. She is credited with implementing business continuity plans and driving profitability during the transition period. Her Corporate Governance and Strategic Planning footprints will ensure that Polaris Bank continues to adhere to the highest standards while pursuing sustainable growth.

She holds various professional memberships, including with the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), the Nigerian Bar Association, and WIMBIZ (Women in Management, Business, and Public Service.

Mrs. Subulade Giwa Amu, holds an LL.B Hons degree in Law and an MBA both from the University of Warwick, UK, and brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, real estate investment & development and business process re-engineering across the West African region to the Polaris Bank Board.

