Connect with us

Business

CBN clamps down on misleading bank adverts, orders immediate withdrawal
Advertisement

Business

Business leaders warn against proposed sugar-sweetened beverage tax, cite job and revenue risks

Business

Experts demand answers as NNPC’s N17.5tn energy-security bill sparks outrage

Education in Nigeria

“Success is never accidental,” VC tells students as Babcock marks 27th matriculation

Business

South Africa rebukes Trump over G20 ban, calls move punitive, unfounded

Business

Stanbic IBTC Holdings empowers graduates with digital skills

Business

Champion Breweries Commences Rights Issue of 994,221,766 ordinary shares at N16

Business

VFD Group Announces Extension of Rights Issue to December 26

Business

Stock market closes bearish, declines by 0.49%

Education in Nigeria

Falola urges varsities to abandon authoritarian teaching, embrace aI-driven learning

Business

CBN clamps down on misleading bank adverts, orders immediate withdrawal

Published

1 hour ago

on

CBN clamps down on misleading bank adverts, orders immediate withdrawal

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered all banks, payment service banks and other regulated financial institutions to immediately withdraw any advertisement or promotional material that falls short of consumer-protection and fair-marketing standards.

The directive, issued in a circular on Thursday and signed by Olubunmi Ayodele-Oni for the Director of Compliance, followed a thematic industry review that uncovered widespread violations of disclosure and transparency rules in the Consumer Protection Regulations 2019 and the 2000 Guidelines on Advertisements by Deposit-Taking Financial Institutions.

According to the apex bank, several institutions continue to run adverts that exaggerate benefits, withhold key information, conceal risks or rely on unaudited financial statements, practices it warned mislead consumers, distort competition and undermine confidence in the financial system.

The regulator cautioned that all marketing materials must be “factual, balanced and transparent,” adding that comparative, superlative or de-marketing claims, whether direct or implied, are now expressly prohibited.

It also outlawed promotional inducements such as lotteries, lucky dips, prize draws and any chance-based incentives, noting that such schemes can pressure consumers into financial decisions without properly understanding the risks involved.

Under the strengthened compliance framework, banks and other institutions must now notify the CBN before publishing any advert, providing details such as the duration, creative content, target demographics and locations, as well as written confirmation of internal clearance by their compliance and legal departments.

They must also submit evidence that the advertised product or service has already been approved by the CBN. The bank clarified, however, that this notification requirement does not amount to pre-approval or endorsement, and institutions remain fully responsible for abiding by all regulations.

The CBN directed all institutions to immediately withdraw non-compliant adverts, and to file a compliance attestation within 30 days, jointly signed by the Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer, the Executive Compliance Officer and the Chief Compliance Officer.

A follow-up industry-wide review will be conducted from January 2026 to assess the level of adherence. The apex bank warned that sanctions will be imposed on violators in accordance with the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020 and the Consumer Protection Regulations.

Advertisement

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring fairness, transparency and responsible marketing practices across the financial system.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (411) Alex Otti (617) Aliko Dangote (116) Atiku Abubakar (346) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1012) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (192) dollar (137) Donald Trump (111) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (185) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (316) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (680) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement