CBN cautions public against fraudulent contract, project funding claims

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has warned members of the public to be weary of activities of fraudsters purporting to be in receipt of award letters of contracts related to construction works and special financial interventions on behalf of the Bank.

The apex which gave the warning in a statement by Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, on Monday, noted that such claims are false and meant to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“We wish to clarify that this is false. These individuals are solely motivated by the desire to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Any such assertions are fraudulent and should be disregarded,” the statement said.

“The Bank hereby reiterates that, in line with the focus of its current management, it has discontinued direct development interventions and special projects funding.

“Furthermore, CBN has not authorised public notices for such interventions on social media platforms or any other news outlet.

“The CBN remains committed to its core mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, and a sound and efficient financial system in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, encourage the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or publications to the relevant law enforcement agencies.”