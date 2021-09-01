OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Osita Nwanisobi as the Director, Corporate Communications Department, with effect from August 25, 2021.

Nwanisobi had acted in acting capacity since October 2020, when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor retired from service.

The apex also appointed Mrs. Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti as the Director, Branch Operations; Dr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services and Mrs. Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who now directs affairs in the Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

Other appointees include Mrs. Amina Habib, who is now the Director, Human Resources Department; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Mr. Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation and Mr. Benjamin Nnadi, who assumes the position of Director, Reserve Management.

The bank in a statement issued Wednesday said all the appointments are with effect from August 25, 2021