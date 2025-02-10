Connect with us

CBN announces new date for February 2025 MPC
Published

33 mins ago

on

CBN announces new date for February 2025 MPC

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that the 299th meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) earlier scheduled for February 17 and 18, 2025, will now be held on Wednesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 19, 2025. 

The announcement puts paid to speculations around the date of the meetings amidst delays by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to release the rebased Consumer Price Index (CPI).

With a date now fixed, the attention of economic watchers is focused on the CBN’s MPC to ascertain if there will be a hold or hike in the monetary policy rate (MPR), going by current trends.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

