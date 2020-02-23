By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Roman Catholic Church has said it will hold prayer procession across the country on Ash Wednesday over killings in Nigeria.

Vicar General of Abeokuta Diocese and Parish Priest of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Akute, Ogun State, Very Rev E. Ariyomi who announced the plan to his congregation on Sunday, said the order came from the conference of Catholic bishops in the country.

He said members of the Catholic Church all over Nigeria are expected to participate in the procession and that those who may not take part due to work commitments are called upon to wear black armband to identify with the event.

Oriyomi who lamented incessant killings and kidnappings in the country, said the dress code for the day is black and called on all Catholic faithfuls to take part in the procession.