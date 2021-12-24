The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has urged government at all levels to resist the temptation of harassing and arresting their critics.

The bishops gave the advice in a Christmas message signed by the President of CBCN, Most Reverend Augustine Akubueze, and made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

They said there is need to listen to everyone, advising all Nigerians to pray for a government that will listen to everyone.

The conference also urged the government to release those who were arrested and detained for speaking their mind about the government.

According to the bishops, there is need to listen to each other, as part measures to resolve insecurity and other challenges confronting the country.

“I invite you to join in praying for a Nigerian government that will listen to everyone. Our political office holders at all levels should act according to the minds of their constituents,” the statement said.

“To listen, you must concede that the other person has dignity and goodwill. No one should lead with a mind-set that they have the monopoly for solving every problem.

“To resolve the insecurity issues in Nigeria, we must listen to each other. If we want to resolve or request for devolution of power or sovereignty of a part of the country, we must listen to each other.

“We must resist the temptation of arresting and charging anyone who criticises us. We call on the federal government to release all those being held in captivity and those charged because they spoke their mind on how to move the nation forward.”