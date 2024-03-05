Catherine Nwosu becomes first female CEO of Africa Prudential

Africa Prudential Plc has made history, with the appointment of Catherine Nwosu, as the first female Chief Executive Officer of the pioneer listed registrar on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The new appointment, which took effect from March 1, 2024, will see Nwosu, a distinguished capital market veteran, bring her wealth of experience to the role.

Having served in various capacities within Africa Prudential since its inception in 2006, she is well-versed in the company’s operations and deeply invested in its success.

News continues after this Advertisement

Her appointment signifies not only her exceptional qualifications but also Africa Prudential’s unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability in its leadership structure.

Nwosu’s impressive credentials include an alumni status from the esteemed Lagos Business School, a fellowship and vice presidency at the Institute of Capital Market Registrars and membership in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Commenting, Chairman of African Prudential Plc, Eniola Fadyomi, said: “We are confident in the future of Africa Prudential with Catherine at the helm.”

She emphasised Nwosu’s familiarity with the company’s legacy of innovation and premium service delivery, describing her as “a talented professional and a friend of the business.”

The chairman expressed unwavering faith in Nwosu’s leadership and her ability to further solidify Africa Prudential’s commitment to excellence and sustained growth. The company also extended sincere gratitude to the outgoing CEO, Obong Idiong, for his invaluable contributions and instrumental role its growth.

News continues after this Advertisement