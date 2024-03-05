Connect with us

Business

Catherine Nwosu becomes first female CEO of Africa Prudential
Advertisement

Business

Transcorp Power trades 10bn shares on first day of NGX Listing

Business

World's richest list: Elon Musk dethroned

Business

Dangote, Sanwo-Olu, Cardoso, others bid Herbert Wigwe farewell in night of emotional tributes

Business

Why I named refinery road after Wigwe – Dangote

Business

Wema Bank struggles to transition to full-fledged national bank

Across the Counter Business

Again, banking services disrupted over BVN, NIN linkage

Business

FG, rice producers disagree over importation, local capacity

Business

FG can't impose $10bn fine on Binance

Business

Rising import duty rate threatens 2024 growth target

Business

Catherine Nwosu becomes first female CEO of Africa Prudential

Published

5 hours ago

on

Africa Prudential Plc has made history, with the appointment of Catherine Nwosu, as the first female Chief Executive Officer of the  pioneer listed  registrar   on  the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The new appointment, which took effect from March 1, 2024, will see Nwosu, a distinguished capital market veteran, bring her wealth of experience to the role.

Having served in various capacities within Africa Prudential since its inception in 2006, she is well-versed in the company’s operations and deeply invested in its success.

News continues after this Advertisement

Her appointment signifies not only her exceptional qualifications but also Africa Prudential’s unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability in its leadership structure.

Nwosu’s impressive credentials include an alumni status from the esteemed Lagos Business School, a fellowship and vice presidency at the Institute of Capital Market Registrars and membership in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Commenting, Chairman of African Prudential Plc,  Eniola Fadyomi,  said: “We are confident in the future of Africa Prudential with Catherine at the helm.”

She  emphasised Nwosu’s familiarity with the company’s legacy of innovation and premium service delivery, describing her as “a talented professional and a friend of the business.”

The chairman expressed unwavering faith in Nwosu’s leadership and her ability to further solidify Africa Prudential’s commitment to excellence and sustained growth. The company also extended sincere gratitude to the outgoing CEO, Obong Idiong, for his invaluable contributions and instrumental role its growth.

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *