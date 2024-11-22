Capital projects priotised as Sanwo-Olu presents N3trn 2025 budget

Connect with us

The Lagos State Government has proposed N1.7 trillion for capital budget, and N1.2 trillion for recurrent expenditure in the coming year.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Thursday while presenting N3.005 trillion before the state House of Assembly as a proposed budget for the year 2025.

Sanwo-Olu, while briefing the lawmakers in Alausa, stressed that the focus of the budget is on infrastructural development and sustainability.

He said the budget, which is tagged “Budget of Sustainability,” seeks to focus on capital projects aimed at economic growth and development.

“Total revenue comprises our internally generated revenue of N1,970,897,000,000 and total federal transfers of N626,137,000,000,” the governor said.

In attendance at the presentation of the budget were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Femi Hamzat, and Speaker, House of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, among other dignitaries.

 

